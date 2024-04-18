iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

