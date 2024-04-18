JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE:ARR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 262,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 703,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

