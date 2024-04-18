KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $658.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $684.11 and a 200 day moving average of $591.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.42.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLA
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.