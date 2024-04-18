Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,247. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

