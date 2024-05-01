Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 154,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,380. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 74,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 100,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

