Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 353 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,057,000 after buying an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $413.39 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.92 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

