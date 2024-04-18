Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,349 shares of company stock worth $2,411,812. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $162.75 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $175.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

