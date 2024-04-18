Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,887,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VONG stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.