Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.