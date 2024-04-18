Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,994 shares of company stock valued at $27,205,009 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

