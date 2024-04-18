Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 79,432 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,432 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 1.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.11% of KE worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 4,431,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

