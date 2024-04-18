Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 24,373 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in NIKE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 271,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 78,614 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $94.70. 3,976,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.