OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 596,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 72,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

