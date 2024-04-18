Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

