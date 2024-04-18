Tufton Capital Management Has $7.75 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 536,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

