Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,100 CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CS Disco Stock Performance

CS Disco stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS Disco

About CS Disco

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.