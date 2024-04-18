The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.34. 26,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 89,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

