RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $179.20

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 179.20 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.24), with a volume of 379564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.40 ($2.30).

Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.25. The company has a market cap of £671.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,617.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17,142.86%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

