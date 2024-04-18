Sfmg LLC Invests $203,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

