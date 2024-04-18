Sfmg LLC Sells 198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $397.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.66. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

