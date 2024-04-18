Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Gregory A. Beard Sells 13,811 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $32,870.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares in the company, valued at $890,127.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 124,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

