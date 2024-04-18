SVB Wealth LLC Buys 777 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $139.08 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $721.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.