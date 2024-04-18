TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.20

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.20 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 22675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

TPXimpact Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.71. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

Insider Activity at TPXimpact

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($47,927.30). 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

