Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.23. 153,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.56. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

