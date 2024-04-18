Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 82,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

