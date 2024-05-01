ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.45

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 247131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

