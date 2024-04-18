UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.43 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $2.47 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00009209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00128296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,594,486 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,596,020.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.87424265 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,467,427.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

