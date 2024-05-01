Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.100 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.54. 93,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock worth $4,146,076 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

