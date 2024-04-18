WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of VTWV stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

