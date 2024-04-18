Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,144 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $278.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.24 and its 200 day moving average is $284.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

