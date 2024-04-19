AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.