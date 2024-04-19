Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $213.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,559. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

