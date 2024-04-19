Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 413 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.45. 618,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.62. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

