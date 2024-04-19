Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,037 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.78. 788,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

