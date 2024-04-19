DEI Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DEI has a market capitalization of $138.63 million and approximately $43.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

