e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 1.8%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $162.94 and last traded at $164.50. Approximately 233,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,531,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

