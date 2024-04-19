Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.80.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Stock Average Calculator
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.