Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 746,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on INFY
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.