Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 746,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

