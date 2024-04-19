Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XYLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. 410,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

