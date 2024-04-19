MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,370.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,567.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,522.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

