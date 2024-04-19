musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 169766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

musicMagpie Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.88. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -98.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

