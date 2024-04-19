Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $30,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $459.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.82 and a 200-day moving average of $437.34. The company has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.