Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 420 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $62.75 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

