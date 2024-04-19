Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,452 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $2,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYBL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 75,936 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

