Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,691 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 258,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,973. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

