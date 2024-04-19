Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

