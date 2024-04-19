Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %
T opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.
View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.