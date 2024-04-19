Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.54. 451,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,226. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.60. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

