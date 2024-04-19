Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.94.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHW opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.00. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.