Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $67.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.