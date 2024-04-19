Zhang Financial LLC Sells 11,289 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.39% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of BKAG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

